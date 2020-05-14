Commodities

Turmeric sales improve

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

Erode markets witnessed improved turmeric sales on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,155-6,369 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,819-5,806. Out of 881 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 556 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,011-6,109 and root variety at ₹4,739- 5,884. Of 591 bags placed for sale, 425 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-6,399 and root variety at ₹5,349-6,006. Out of 228 bags kept for sale, 198 were sold.

