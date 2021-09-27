UPASI gets new president and vice-president

Scripting a survival
M.P.Cherian, Managing Director of The Cottanad Plantations Limited and The Nilambur Rubber Company Limited Kerala, has been elected as President of UPASI for 2021-22.
He served as Chairman of the Association of Planters of Kerala (APK) in 2008-2009. He has been an Executive Committee member of UPASI since 1999 and the Executive Committee member of APK from 2000. He was Chairman of the UPASI Rubber Committee during the period 2011-12 to 2019-20.
Jeffry Rebello will be the Vice President. He was the Chairman of the Karnataka Planters Association in 2006-07 and has served on the UPASI Executive Committee and been the Coffee Committee Chairman for the last three years.
He has been actively addressing coffee issues with the Coffee Board, Central and State Governments over the years.
