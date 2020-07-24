Uptrend in pulses continues

Weak availability of imported crop and improved physical demand have perked up masur in Indore mandis in the past one week by about ₹150 a quintal with masur (bold) quoted at ₹5,450 a quintal. Masur dal remained stable with masur dal (medium) at ₹6,600-6,800, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,900-7,100 a quintal. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,700-6,800 a quintal. In the past one week, moong has gained ₹500 a quintal. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,400-7,500, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,800-8,000, while moong dal monger ruled at ₹8,400-8,600 a quintal respectively.