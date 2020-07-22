Uptrend in pulses

Festive buying and deficient rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have perked up pulse seeds prices in Indore mandis with tur (Maharashtra) rising to ₹5,900, while tur (Karnataka) rose to ₹6,100 and tur (Nimari) to ₹5,000-5,500 a quintal.

In the past one week, tur prices in Indore mandis increased by ₹300. Moong also gained ₹200 with moong (bold) at ₹6,500-6,700 a quintal, while moong (average) rose to ₹5,500-6,000. Besides scanty rains, poor availability of better quality crop has also added to uptrend on moong.

Moong prices in Indore mandis up by ₹400 a quintal. Urad gained ₹200 with urad (bold) rising to ₹6,100-6,400 a quintal. According to Suresh Agrawal, President, All India Pulse seeds Association, with monsoon playing a spoilsport in Madhya Pradesh, Urai, Jhansi, Lalitpur districts in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh and some parts in Rajasthan, there are reports of damage to crops in these regions, leading to sharp rise in pulse seeds prices. Agrawal said that despite government’s claim of rise in crop output this year, in reality, pulse seeds production in country may see a decline of about 20 per cent as estimated by the government.