US becomes India's second biggest oil supplier

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The United States overtook Saudi Arabia as India's second biggest oil supplier last month,as refiners boosted cheaper US crude purchases to record levels and to offset supply cuts from the Organization of thePetroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), data from trade sources showed.
India's imports from the world's top producer rose 48 per cent to a record 545,300 barrels per day (bpd) in February from the prior month, accounting for 14 per cent of India's overall imports last month,the data obtained by Reuters showed.
In contrast, February imports from Saudi Arabia fell by 42 per cent from the previous month to a decade-low of 445,200 bpd, the data showed. Saudi Arabia, which has consistently been one of India's top two suppliers, slipped to No. 4 for the first time since atleast January 2006.
Iraq continued to be the top oil seller to India despite a 23 per cent decline in purchases to a five-month low of 867,500 bpd, the data showed.
