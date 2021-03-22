Vegoil imports to be higher at 13.75 mt this season

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Vegetable oil imports are likely to be around 13.75 million tonnes (mt) during the current oil year (November 2020 to October 2021) against 13.64 mt in the previous oil year, according to Sudhakar Desai, President of Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) and CEO of Emami Agrotech Ltd.
Speaking at a webinar on “Indian Veg Oil Outlook”, organised by UOB Kay Hian of Malaysia, he said the imports had declined from 15.82 mt in 2018-19 to 13.64 mt in 2019-20 due to the impact of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. He did not see that drop coming during this year.
Giving the oil-wise import projection for 2020-21, he estimated the import projections for palm oil at 8.6 mt (7.7 mt). The shortfall of palm oil import happened mostly during the lockdown months of April-June, as the demand shifted from the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, catering) to the household consumption.
Estimating the import demand of sunflower oil at 1.62 mt for 2020-21 against 2.51 mt in 2019-20, he said sunflower has become $300-500 more expensive than soya oil. He estimated the demand for soya oil at 3.46 mt (3.38 mt).
Pegging the domestic production at 8.02 mt for 2020-21 against 7.38 mt, Desai said domestic oil availability is increasing in line with rise in production of mustard oil. The crop is about 8.32 mt as of now, he said.
There have been increases in the production of rapeseed/mustard oil and ricebran oil, and some increase in soya oil. All these will be about 8 mt, he said.
Because of this, some of the domestic oils such as ricebran oil and cottonseed oil have actually become cheaper than palm oil in the last one one-and-a-half month, leading to the diversion of demand.
“That is why you will realize that the palm oil demand, at least in the last couple of months, has been low because India started using some of the ricebran oil and other oils more aggressively,” he said.
The high palm oil prices started hurting consumption even at the institution level also. The prices of some of the domestic oils, including mustard oil, have converged and thereby the consumption got scattered. He said palm oil, which used to be cheap, is no longer so. The industry had not seen mustard refined oil be trading below imported soy refined oil.
Added to the import costs, there is a domestic logistic cost from the ports to take these oils into the interior markets. There the domestic oil, which is which is already there at the similar prices, will attract more demand, he said.
Stating that the palm oil futures are at their peak now, he said it may come down to MYR 3,400-3,700 a tonne during July-September quarter on higher production. It may come down to 3200-3500 Malaysian ringgit per tonne during October-December quarter, he added.
Vegetable oil import projections for Oil Year 2020-21 (in million tonnes)
2020-21 (projected)
2019-20
Palm oil
8.63
7.70
Soyabean oil
3.46
3.38
Sunflower oil
1.62
2.51
Rapeseed oil
0.04
0.05
Total
13.75
13.64
(Source: IVPA)
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...