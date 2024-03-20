Vibaantta Global Pvt Ltd, a producer and exporter of agro commodities, has acquired BGE Global Distribution Inc, a Florida-based company specialising in the distribution of food-based commodities, particularly refined sugar sourced from Brazil and other South American countries.

A media statement said the acquisition is aimed at strengthening Vibaantta’s capabilities in sourcing and supplying sugar to its clients, particularly in Africa, where there is a growing demand for food commodities.

New avenues

Paras Sachdev, Director of Vibaantta Global Pvt Ltd, said in the statement that the acquisition “aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives of expanding our product offerings and diversifying our market reach. With their expertise in sugar sourcing and distribution, we believe that this partnership will enable us to better serve our clients and further strengthen our position in the global market.”

Leveraging BGE Global Distribution Inc’s network and market presence in the US, Vibaantta aims to introduce its rice products to consumers in North America.

“This partnership not only allows us to enhance our sugar supply chain capabilities but also provides us with a gateway to enter the lucrative US and Canada markets for our rice products. We are confident that the combined strengths of Vibaantta Global Pvt Ltd and BGE Global Distribution Inc will drive growth and create value for our customers and stakeholders,” Sachdev said.