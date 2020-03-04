Virus scare keeps pepper sales tepid

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The coronavirus scare in North India, coupled with the recent riots in Delhi, has slowed down pepper demand in many upcountry markets, dragging prices down by ₹2 per kg on Wednesday.
The virus threat is creating panic in the market, slowing down sales. The off-take in the market was 35 tonnes. The price realised for ungarbled varieties was ₹306 per kg, while MG1 garbled varieties stood at ₹326. New pepper was quoted at ₹296, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
Karnataka and Malabar dealers said pepper was traded at ₹290 to ₹305, depending on quality and variety. Kerala pepper has competition from the Brazilian variety with high bulk density.
Karnataka inter-State dealers are concerned with rumours in the consuming markets over the availability of imported pepper – either smuggled through neighbouring countries of Nepal, Myanmar or Bangladesh or slipping of the imported pepper duty free for re-exports – into the domestic market. The farming community has also raised concern over such reports, Shamji said.
He pointed out that representations have been made to MPs as well as the visiting Parliamentary Standing Committee on behalf of farmers of all the pepper producing States in South India, seeking action to restrict illegal imports and bypassing minimum import price (MIP) through the bilateral agreements. It is pointed out that the cost of production in India is higher than in other producing countries.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...