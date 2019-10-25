Weak arrivals lift pulses

Weak availability and the rise in minimum support prices by the government have perked up masur and other pulse seeds, with masur (bold) quoted at ₹4,375-4,400, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,100. Masur dal (medium)quoted at ₹5,350-5,450, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,550-5,650 a quintal. Moong bold (old) quoted at ₹6,300-6,600, while moong medium (old) ruled at ₹5,500-5,800. Moong (new) quoted at ₹5,500-5,700.