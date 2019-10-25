Commodities

Weak arrivals lift pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

Weak availability and the rise in minimum support prices by the government have perked up masur and other pulse seeds, with masur (bold) quoted at ₹4,375-4,400, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,100. Masur dal (medium)quoted at ₹5,350-5,450, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,550-5,650 a quintal. Moong bold (old) quoted at ₹6,300-6,600, while moong medium (old) ruled at ₹5,500-5,800. Moong (new) quoted at ₹5,500-5,700.

Published on October 25, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber ends steady