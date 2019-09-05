Commodities

Weak cues dip soya oil

Baring groundnut and palm oil, the majority of oils traded low on weak global cues and physical demand with soya refined being quoted at ₹748-50 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹715-720. Palm oil was quoted at ₹675 and cotton oil (Gujarat) at 742, while groundnut oil ruled at ₹1,150-70 for 10 kg. In futures, mustard seeds were quoted lower with its September and October contracts on the NCDEX closing today at ₹3,887 and ₹3,967a quintal respectively. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line today were also quoted lower at ₹4,160-65 a quintal.

oilseeds and edible oil
