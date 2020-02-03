Weak demand drags soya oil

Despite improved global cues, weak physical demand dragged soya oil and soyabean, with soya refined declining to ₹860-65 for 10 kg and soya solvent ruling at ₹830-35 for 10 kg. Soyabean traded low at ₹4,050 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soyabean were at ₹4,100 . In futures, soyabean was quoted lower on weak buying, with its February and March contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹4,050 and ₹4,046. Soya DOC ruled stable at ₹33,000 a tonne .