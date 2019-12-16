White arecanut prices coming down

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
Prices of new stocks of white arecanut have been witnessing a declining trend for the past one week. The price of new stocks, which was hovering around ₹265 a kg till a week ago, is now ruling at ₹250 a kg, leading to a decline of ₹15 a kg in a week’s time.
Sources in the arecanut market told BusinessLine that the recent increase in the domestic price for white arecanut is indirectly leading to the legal import of the commodity in the country.
They said private traders, who were buying the old stocks of white arecanut at ₹310 a kg till a week ago, have stopped buying it now. Meanwhile, the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd, which was buying it at around ₹305 a kg till a week ago, is purchasing it at around ₹300 a kg from growers now.
Growers were selling the year-old stocks of white arecanut at ₹275 a kg in October. The price went up to around ₹290 a kg by November-end before reaching ₹305 a kg till a week ago.
When the prices for old stocks of white arecanut crossed ₹300 a kg, it indirectly helped the traders to buy the imported commodity from Myanmar through the legal route, as that works out cheaper for the traders than the domestic stocks, they said.
(It may be mentioned here that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, in a notification dated January 17, 2017, had increased the minimum price for import of arecanut from ₹162 a kg to ₹251 a kg following complaints of large-scale imports. At that time, farmers were getting around ₹180-190 a kg for new stocks.)
Sources said that there was demand for domestic stocks in the major arecanut-consuming markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, and Nagpur till a week ago. However, these traders are now getting imported stocks.
They said that although the importer makes the invoice for the consignment at around ₹180 a kg, he pays an import duty on ₹251 a kg. That means a duty of 40 per cent on ₹251, which works out to around ₹100 a kg.
At present, the landing cost of the domestic arecanut for a trader will be around ₹340 a kg in the Ahmedabad market. In the case of imported stocks, the landing cost will be around ₹280-290 a kg in the same market.
With this, the trader gets a margin of around ₹50 a kg, if he imports it legally, they said.
Expressing hopes of an uptrend in the domestic market demand and price, Mahesh Puchcheppady, Secretary of the All-India Areca Growers’ Association, urged farmers not to resort to panic selling of the commodity.
He told BusinessLine that the quality of white arecanut from the domestic market is superior to the imported ones. Consumers in places such as Gujarat prefer Indian stocks to the imported ones, he added.
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...