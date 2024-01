Nearly 80 companies will declare their quaterly results today. They are Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC, Adani Green, Advani Hotels (also for bonus), Artemis Electricals, Apollo Pipes, Arihants Securities, Asian Energy, B2b Software, Bajaj FInance, Banswara Syntex, Bharat Electronics, Bhageria Industries, Bits, BPCL, Chemo Pharma, CSB Bank, CSL Finance, Dolat Algotech, GAIL India, Gangotri Textiles, Garware Technical Fibres, Gateway Distriparks, Gujarat Natural Resources, Godfrey Phillips, Heritage Foods, High Street Filatex, ICIL, ICL, Vodafone Idea, ITC, Jindal Drilling, JK Agri, JP Power, Kamdhenu, Laffans Petrochemicals, Latentview Analytics, LB Bros, Madhav Infra, Mahindra EPC, Mahindra Logistics, Maharashtra Seamless, Marico, Maruti Securities, Midwest, Moongipa Capital, Mudra Financial, Muthoot Microfinance, Nippon Asset Management, Nelcast, Nitin Spinners, NTPC, Nuvoco, Odyssey, Pan India Corp, Piramal Enterprises, Petronet LNG,PH Capital, QGO, Rapicut, Restaurants Brands, RR Kabel, Saboo Sodium, Samyak International, Sea TV, SER Industries, SKP Securities, Smith Founders, Snowman Logistics, Shree Steel Wire Ropes, Stylam Ind, Surya Ind, Tata Investment, Tinna Rubber, Titan Intech, Teamo Productions, Triveni Glass, Unjha Formulations, UTI Asset Management, Venus Pipes, Vincofe, Vivid Global, Voltamp Transformers, White Hall, Xpro India, Zen Labs, Zenotech and Zim Labs.

