Cyient DLM Ltd’s share price jumped 2.03 per cent after the the Karnataka Chief Minister recently conferred on it a state export excellence award. The award, presented on July 22, 2023, by the Karnataka Department of Industries and Commerce, recognised Cyient DLM’s export performance in the electronic products category for 2017–18, 2018–19, and 2019–20.

Cyient DLM earns export revenues from markets spread across the NAM, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Hyderabad, Mysuru, and Bengaluru.

The share price went up by 2.03 per cent to Rs 514 at 2:29 p.m. on BSE.