Bharti Airtel has announced that its OTT aggregator service provider Airtel Xstream Play has partnered with Sun NXT, a video streaming platform owned and operated by Sun TV Network Ltd.

The partnership allows Airtel Xstream customers to access Sun NXT’s movies, series, TV shows, live TV, and kid’s content, in a host of languages: Tamil to Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi.

Bharti Airtel stock on Tuesday closed at ₹1,324.50, and Sun TV Network at ₹655.80.