Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has commenced pre-bookings of the fourth-generation Epic New Swift at an initial payment of ₹11,000.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The Swift has been an iconic brand for Maruti Suzuki, one that has evolved with changing times to redefine customer expectations. The next-generation Swift is all set to create new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment and further the concept of the ‘Joy of Mobility’ in its own right.”

The stock closed at ₹12,800 on the NSE, up 0.87 per cent on Tuesday’s trade.

The company reported its consolidated net profit grew 47 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,952 crore in the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, compared to ₹2,687 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the company had received an adjudication order from the GST Authority, Delhi, on account of input tax credit issues for the period FY19. The amount of tax demand is ₹0.69 million and penalty is ₹0.069 million.