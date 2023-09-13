Datamatics Global Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.91 per cent after the company announced the availability of TruCap and IDP in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This online store serves as a repository of applications and services optimized for use on Azure, offering Datamatics TruCap and IDP customers access to the Azure cloud platform for streamlined deployment and management.

Datamatics TruCap+ stands as an AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) software proficient in automating data extraction from structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents. The platform has an intuitive configurator, browser-based accessibility, and an intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI), culminating in a user experience (UX) for business users. Additionally, TruCap+ harnesses the power of Generative AI, benefiting data-intensive industries like BFSI, healthcare, pharma, manufacturing, and logistics.

The integration of TruCap+ into Azure Marketplace simplifies the licensing process for TruCap+ customers, enabling them to deploy their software in their preferred environments. Microsoft Azure subscribers can also leverage their committed credits towards TruCap+ subscriptions, further enhancing accessibility and affordability.

The shares were up by 0.91 per cent to Rs. 559 at 9.29 a.m. on the BSE.