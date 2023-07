De Nora India Ltd.’s shares went down by 15.13 per cent after the company reported a 66 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023, at ₹52.16 lakhs compared to ₹1.5681 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue was down by 26 per cent for the quarter ended 30 June, 2023, at ₹9.1416 crore compared to ₹12.3809 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The shares went down by 15.13 per cent to ₹1,174 at 12:18 p.m. on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit