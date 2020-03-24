9.20 am

Opening bell: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened Tuesday in the green. The Sensex was quoted at 27408.13, up 1,426 points or 5.49 per cent. The Nifty was up 417 points or 5.48 per cent at 8,027.

About 632 shares have advanced, 195 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged.

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green, leasd by Nifty IT.

The Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index with a gain of over 400 points.

Day Trading Guide for March 24, 2020

₹770 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 755 740 785 800 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock fails to move above ₹785 levels

₹526 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 514 500 540 560 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies beyond ₹540 levels

₹154 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 149 144 158 164 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹149 levels

₹60 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 58 55 63 67 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹63 levels

₹883 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 870 850 900 920 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹870 levels

₹181 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 175 165 188 200 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹188 levels

₹1662 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1640 1620 1680 1700 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,640 levels

7581 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 7500 7400 7700 7850 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 7,700 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Today's Pick - Radico Khaitan (₹243.3): Sell

Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Radico Khaitan at current levels. The stock tumbled 20 per cent decisively breaking below a key long-term support level at ₹265 on Monday. This fall has strengthened the medium-term downtrend that has been in place since recording a 52-week high of ₹439 in late February this year.