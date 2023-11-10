Shares of Esaf Small Finance Bank made an impressive debut on the exchange listing at a 20 per cent premium.

The scrip listed at ₹71.90 per share on BSE and ₹71 per share on NSE, at a premium of 19.83 per cent and 18.33 per cent, respectively. The share price closed at ₹69.05 on the BSE, a 15.08 per cent premium, and at ₹68.80 on the NSE, a 14.67 per cent premium.

Per NSE, the total quantity traded stood at 689.52 lakh shares, on BSE the total quantity stood at 49.42 lakh shares. Total turnover (BSE+NSE) on Day 1 stood at ₹528.76 crore.

K Paul Thomas, MD & CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd, said, “This milestone signifies a significant achievement, and as we look ahead, we remain dedicated to delivering long-term value not only to our shareholders but also to our valued customers.”

The market capitalisation of the company at today’s closing price stood at ₹3,554.55 crore, per BSE and ₹3,541.68 crore, per NSE.

The SFB had offered the ₹463-crore issue for subscription from November 3-7. This garnered substantial interest, and the offer was subscribed 73.15 times. Qualified Institutional Buyer and Non-Institutional Investors portion was subscribed 173.52 times and 84.37 times, respectively. Retail portion was subscribed 16.97 times, whereas Employee portion was subscribed 4.36 times.