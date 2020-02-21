Markets

Financial market to remain shut for Mahashivratri

PTI Mumbai | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

Domestic stock, bond and forex markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Mahashivratri.

Published on February 21, 2020
financial markets
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Wall St eases, led by tech decline on mounting fears coronavirus could spread