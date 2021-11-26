8th edition of Almus Rupee Money conference to be held on December 3-4, 2021

Almus Risk Consulting is organising the 8th edition of its Annual Almus Rupee Money Conference on December 3-4, 2021. The title of the conference is “Future of Finance : The New Normal - Adjusting, Adopting & Innovating”.

"The objective of conducting the Almus Rupee Money Conference since 2014 is to develop a robust and liquid financial market in India particularly the forex and bond market segment which is critical to the international business and growth of Indian economy," said a press statement.

This year’s conference is hybrid, with the first day being hosted online and the second day at the Trident hotel in BKC, Mumbai along with a live stream. G Padmanabhan, Former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India is the mentor of the conference since inception. The speakers include Viral Acharya - Former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India, G. Mahalingam WTM, Securities and Exchange Board of India and Usha Thorat-Former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India.

The conference will focus on emerging trends and rapid changes in the financial landscape such as Evolution of GIFT City, Architecture for Infra Financing, Post Covid Economic Recovery and Global Energy Crunch, Dynamics of Rupee Dollar Exchange Rate.

The end objective of the conference is to hold the Indian Rupee flag higher in the global financial markets.