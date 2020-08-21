Daily Rupee call: Buy rupee for intraday

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The rupee (INR) closed slightly below the support of 75 on Thursday. However, the break down does not appear decisive and the local currency has a good chance to recover. Today, it has opened marginally higher at 74.96 versus Thursday’s close of 75.03. If INR can build on a positive momentum on the back of the gap-up open, it can appreciate to 74.8 and 74.7 whereas if it slips below 75, the bears might gain traction dragging the local currency to 75.1 and 75.3.
As the market looked broadly downward biased yesterday, the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) were net sellers reflecting Thursday’s market sentiment. The net outflow stood at ₹268 crore (equity and debt combined). Nevertheless, for the whole week, the FPIs are positive and the net inflow till Thursday stands at nearly ₹1,700 crore.
The dollar index declined after facing the resistance of 21-day moving average at 93.2 and ended the session on a negative note. Currently trading at 92.64, the price action hint at more depreciation and the index could retest its prior low of 92.13. The immediate support below that level is at 92. A break below that level can result in sharp decline, which is a favourable scenario for the Indian currency.
Though the rupee closed at 75.03 on Thursday, it opened with a gap-up today moving above the support of 75. The domestic unit looks set to gain today on the back of the support at current level. So, traders can initiate intraday rupee longs with stop-loss at 75.1.
Supports: 74.9 and 75
Resistances: 74.8 and 74.7
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
₹1058 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010711085 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...