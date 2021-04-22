Dollar drops as it loses bond yield support

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The dollar was pinned near multi-week lows against most major currencies on Thursday as fading gains in US Treasury yields reduced the greenback's interest rate advantage. The euro was in focus ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later on Thursday, where any positive comments about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases are expected to send the common currency racing higher.
Sentiment toward the dollar has weakened as last month's spike in Treasury yields reverses course, but some analysts say the outlook over the longer term remains positive due to a strong US economy and an improved coronavirus vaccination programme.
"We've confirmed that demand for Treasuries is healthy, which means there is no upward pressure on yields," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo. "In this environment, the dollar will test the downside against the yen. The euro is different because there are signs that people inside the ECB are more optimistic about the economy, which raises questions about tapering."
The dollar stood at 107.99 yen, close to a seven-week low. The euro was quoted at $1.2043, not far from its strongest since March 3. The British pound bought $1.3939. The onshore yuan rose to 6.4828 per dollar to reach its strongest level since March 12. On Wednesday a closely watched auction of US 20-year Treasuries drew strong demand, which helped the fixed income market regain its composure and put a cap on yields.
Last month, Treasury yields spiked to their highest in more than a year due to worries about accelerating inflation, which prompted dollar bulls to pile into the currency. However, this trade has started to unwind this month as yields reversed course, and investors will now look to the US Federal Reserve's meeting next week for new trading cues. The ECB is not expected to change policy when it meets later on Thursday, but analysts say this meeting will set the stage for June, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow bond buying.
Dutch central banker Klaas Knot has already said tapering is possible, and the euro could resume its rise against the dollar on any signs that a reduction in bond purchases is gaining more support within the ECB, analysts said. Monetary policy has drawn renewed attention after the Bank of Canada signalled that it could start hiking interest rates in late 2022 after it cut the pace of bond purchases, making it the first Group of Seven central bank to move towards withdrawing extraordinary stimulus.
The Canadian dollar, which surged to a six-week high on Wednesday, was last quoted at 1.2500 against its US counterpart. The Australian and New Zealand dollars traded near one-month highs against the greenback, supported by speculation that their central banks are more likely to follow Canada's example due to an improving economic outlook.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...