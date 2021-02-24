Dollar falls as risk appetite increases

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The dollar slipped to a three-year low against the British pound and fell against commodities currencies on Wednesday as investors increased bets that a global economic recovery will boost riskier assets.
The New Zealand dollar briefly fell but then quickly stabilised after the country's central bank kept monetary policy on hold and said inflation and employment will remain below its targets in the medium term.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Tuesday that interest rates will remain low and the Fed will keep buying bonds to support the US economy, which many traders say is a long-term negative factor for the dollar. At the same time, more money is flowing toward currencies that are expected to benefit from a pick-up in global trade and to countries that are bouncing back quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, which is also weighing on the dollar.
"Signs of economic recovery are lifting commodities prices,which in turn supports currencies of commodities exporters," said Junichi Ishikawa, foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities.
"Risk appetite has improved a lot, and this leaves the dollar at a big disadvantage."
The British pound rose to $1.4170, the highest since April 2018. The outlook for sterling has brightened as investors cheer Britain's rapid coronavirus vaccination programme and its plans to ease lockdown restrictions on economic activity. The New Zealand dollar edged up to $0.7367, close to a three-year high. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand expressed some caution about the outlook, which may have disappointed some traders who expected central bankers to acknowledge a recent improvement in economic data.
The Australian dollar, which tends to benefit from rising metal and energy prices, jumped to a three-year high of $0.7945. Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.2158, close to a six-week low. The dollar managed to rise to 105.40 Japanese yen and hit an almost three-month high against the Swiss franc, but overall sentiment was still negative on thegreenback. Powell pushed back against suggestions that loose monetary policy will lead to runaway inflation and financial bubbles,which have emerged as two important themes this year, because there is growing scepticism about the rapid pace of gains in global stocks.
For economies that have limited disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, their central bankers now face questions of when to start tightening policy, which makes the dollar look less attractive, some analysts say.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies fell to 90.025. In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin halted its plunge from a record high above $50,000 and stabilised at $49,052. Square Inc has invested $170 million in the digital asset, but some analysts still argue that bitcoin's recent surge was excessive. Rival digital currency ether recovered from a sharp sell-off to trade up slightly at $1,591. ‘
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...