Dollar hits two-year lows as Fed maintains dovish stance

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
The dollar was mired at a more than two-year low on Thursday as the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to limit damage from the pandemic as surging new coronavirus cases hamper the economy.
The Fed's policy statement released at the close of its two-day meeting directly tied the economic recovery to an end the coronavirus health crisis.
“We think September and November meetings will be more eventful, with the (Federal Open Market Committee) expected to conclude its framework review in September and then amend its forward guidance and possibly adjust its inflation-targeting strategy,” said Mike Swell, head of Global Fixed Income Portfolio Management, Goldman Sachs Asset Management in New York.
The dollar has been tumbling on expectations that the Fed will continue its ultra-loose monetary policy for years to come and on speculation that it will allow inflation to run higher than it has previously indicated before raising interest rates.
The dollar index fell 0.52% on Wednesday and steadied at around 93.275, its lowest in more than two years. The dollar traded at 104.97 yen, having fallen to a 4-1/2-month low of 104.77 hit in the previous trade.
The greenback weakness supported the euro at $1.1792. The common currency had hit a two-year high of $1.1807 and is on course to post its biggest monthly gain in 10 years, having risen about 5% so far this month.
Sterling also held firm against the dollar at $1.2998 , just below Wednesday's 4-1/2-month high of $1.3013.
The dollar's decline came as investors started to doubt the conventional wisdom that U.S. economic growth and investment returns from the U.S. currency would be higher than many other countries.
The U.S. epidemic has intensified since June, with an average of around 65,000 new cases detected each day, putting a brake on the rebound in economic activity and dashing hopes of V-shaped recovery.
A government report due out later in the day is expected to show a record 34% drop in annualised economic output last quarter.
Adding to investor alarm, U.S. congressional Republicans and Democrats were struggling to reach a deal on stimulus and slid toward letting a $600-per-week unemployment benefit lapse when it expires this week.
Elsewhere, the Turkish lira dropped to a 2-1/2-month low against the dollar and a record low versus the euro , on rising concerns over depleted reserves and local demand for dollars despite state efforts to stabilise trading.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510791094 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...