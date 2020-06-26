Trading in cryptocurrencies: Five platforms to watch out for

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Cryptocurrencies have gained prominence in the digital cash system. In order to solve the problem of repetitive use of the entity, miners verify and check them. There are various platforms engaged in the selling and buying of the cryptocurrencies.
Given below are five platforms that can help with cryptocurrency trading.–
BitBuddy
Bitbuddy is a bitcoin marketplace that allows sellers and shoppers to sell and buy directly on its platform. The platform is exclusively dedicated to bitcoins and it claims to provide the best values and introductory offers in the market.
Bitbuddy believes that investment in crypto assets is the need of the hour and investors will soon prefer Bitcoin over other traditional investment opportunities. It allows buyers to buy any volume of Bitcoins instantly. BitBuddy is available on both iOS and Play store, the company mentioned.
WazirX
WazirX is a Cryptocurrency exchange with an advanced trading interface and features to Buy, Sell & Trade cryptocurrencies. It has a Live Open Order Book system that lets users trade digital assets, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Dash, among others.
One can deposit/ withdraw cryptocurrencies and also cash in/ cash out USDT via P2P. Digital assets can be stored in users’ WazirX wallet.
Unocoin
Unocoin Bitcoin exchange enables users to buy/sell bitcoins by matching their orders with other users. It provides a platform for users to buy or sell bitcoins with INR.
The company said it has launched a mobile app that enables users to buy, sell, store, accept, and use bitcoins on the go. Customers are provided with a special bitcoin address to auto sell Bitcoins.
ZebPay
ZebPay trades cryptocurrencies in over 130 countries across the globe. In Zebpay, users can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, EOS, and other cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency exchange app for Android offers a seamless mobile trading experience on the go, the company said.
CoinSwitch
CoinSwitch is a cryptocurrency exchange aggregator platform that helps users trade cryptocurrencies with ease and at effective rates, the company said.
It allows cryptocurrency trading and users to trade over 400 cryptocurrencies, along with an ability to buy cryptocurrency with a credit card at an effective price.
