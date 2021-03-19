Forex reserves rise to $582.037 billion

The country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.739 billion to $582.037 billion in the week ended on March 12, the RBI data showed. In the previous week ended March 5, the reserves had declined by $4.255 billion to $580.299 billion. The reserves had touched a record high of $590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021. Foreign currency assets rose by $1.409 billion to $541.022 billion, Reserve Bank of India’s weekly data showed.