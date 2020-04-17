Forex reserves up nearly USD 2 bn to USD 476.5 bn: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the country’s foreign exchange reserves have risen nearly $2 billion to $476.5 billion as on April 10.

The forex cover will be enough for 11.8 months, or nearly a year, of the country’s imports, he added. In February, net FDI was $2.9 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in the year-ago period.

The reserves, which are being pointed out as one of the biggest assets in the fight against challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, had stood at USD 474.66 billion for the week ended April 3, as per the last published data from RBI.