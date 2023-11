The Indian rupee dropped to a record low against the US dollar on Thursday, pressured by elevated US Treasury yields and weakness among its Asian peers.

The rupee fell to a low of 83.2950, slipping past its previous lifetime low of 83.29 hit in October last year.

The Indian central bank has consistently been selling dollars to slow the rupee's decline, traders said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit