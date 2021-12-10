Forex

India’s foreign exchange reserves fall to $635.9 b

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2021

India’s foreign exchange reserves declined for the second consecutive week, ending $1.783 billion down at $635.905 billion for the week ended December 3, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week, reserves had slid by $2.713 million to $637.687 billion.

Decline in FCA

In the reporting week ended December 3, the dip in the forex kitty was mainly on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA dropped by $1.483 billion to $573.181 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $407 million to $38.418 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund were up by $90 million to $19.126 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF also increased by $17 million to $5.18 billion in the reporting week.

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Forex reserves
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like