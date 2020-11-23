Forex

Most Asian currencies inch higher

Reuters November 23 | Updated on November 23, 2020 Published on November 23, 2020

Singapore dollar up after GDP data

Most Asian currencies have inched higher on Monday.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Sing dlr 1.342 (1.3431) +0.11

Taiwan dlr 28.516 (28.82) +1.07

Korean won 1112.900 (1114.3) +0.13

Baht 30.280 (30.29) +0.03

Peso 48.172 (48.23) +0.12

Rupiah 14140.000 (14150) +0.07

Rupee 74.118 (74.11) -0.01

Ringgit 4.085 (4.09) +0.12

Yuan 6.556 ( 6.5608) +0.07

