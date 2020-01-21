Rupee dips 6 paise against US dollar in early trade

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 71.17 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak domestic equity market.
However, a weak dollar against other major currencies overseas and softening crude prices restricted the rupee’s fall, dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.17 and fell further to hit a low of 71.19 against the US dollar.
The domestic unit had settled at 71.11 against the American currency on Monday.
Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points led by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and ITC amid weak global cues.
After hitting an intra-day low of 41,301.63, the 30-share BSE index pared losses to trade 86.90 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 41,442.01.
The broader NSE too was trading 18.90 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 12,205.65.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.49 per cent to USD 64.88 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 97.56.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 5.87 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.
The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.64 per cent.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
Orios Venture invests in start-ups in the B2B and B2C space and in software
Alteria Capital looks for enterprise value before writing those large cheques
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...