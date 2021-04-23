Rupee falls 12 paise to 75.06 against US dollar in early trade

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Indian rupee slumped 12 paise to 75.06 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as muted domestic equities and concerns over rising COVID-19 cases kept investors on edge.
Besides, foreign fund outflows also weighed on investors' sentiment, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 75.02 against the dollar, and lost further ground and touched 75.06, registering a fall of 12 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 74.94 against the US dollar.
With a record single-day rise of 3,32,730 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 79.39 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 48,001.28. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 5.05 points or 0.04 per cent to 14,401.10.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they pulled out Rs 909.56 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.15 per cent to 91.19.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, edged higher by 0.58 per cent to USD 65.78 per barrel.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...