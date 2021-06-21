Rupee falls 34 paise to 74.20 against US dollar in early trade

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
The Indian rupee slumped 34 paise to 74.20 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday tracking the strengthening of the American currency and a muted trend in domestic equities.
Forex traders said rising crude oil prices also weighed on investor sentiment.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 74.20 against the dollar, registering a fall of 34 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.86 against the US dollar.
The Rupee started on a weak note this morning against the greenback as investors continued to digest the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook on rates, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Further, Asian currencies have started mixed against the greenback, while crude oil prices are trading higher and could weighed on sentiments, the note added.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 0.09 up 92.30 per cent.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.27 per cent to USD 73.71 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 197.34 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 52,147.11, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 67.00 points or 0.43 per cent to 15,616.35.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹2,680.57 crore, as per exchange data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...