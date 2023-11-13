The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled lower by 4 paise at 83.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities.

Persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.31 and touched a low of 83.33 against the greenback.

It finally settled at 83.32 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a fall of 4 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.28 against the American currency.

"India's manufacturing and production data released Friday were short of forecasts. Inflation data will be released later in the day," said Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Singh further said that currency markets are range-bound ahead of crucial US CPI data to be released on Tuesday. "The USD-INR pair is still pretty range-bound. The pair is expected to trade between ₹83 and ₹83.70 with a slight positive bias," he noted.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 105.77.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.02 per cent to $81.45 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex fell 325.58 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 64,933.87 points. The Nifty declined 82.00 points or 0.42 per cent to 19,443.55 points.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹190.06 crore, according to exchange data.

India's forex reserves jumped by $4.672 billion to $590.783 for the week ended November 3, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a crucial part of the reserves, rose by $4.392 billion, as per the central bank.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit