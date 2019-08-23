Forex

Rupee falls below 72 mark against US dollar on fund outflows

PTI Mumbai | Updated on August 23, 2019 Published on August 23, 2019

Rupee pared some gains and was trading at 71.57 against the dollar.   -  Reuters

The rupee on Friday declined below the 72 mark against the US currency in opening session due to continued foreign fund outflows and losses in the equity markets.

The rupee fell by 22 paise to trade at a nine-month low of 72.03 against the US dollar in early session. The rupee traded in a range of 71.93 to 72.05 to the US dollar in early session.

A strong dollar in the overseas markets and continued foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency, according to forex traders.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against global peers, was up 0.15 per cent ahead of a key address by the US Federal Reserve Chairman, who is under pressure from the Trump administration to cut rates.

Foreign investors continued their selling spree in Indian equities amid fading hopes of any stimulus measures by the government to arrest the slowdown.

FPIs withdrew around Rs 900 crore from the capital markets on a net basis on Thursday.

The rupee had closed at 71.81 to the US dollar on Thursday.

