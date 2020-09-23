Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by one paisa to close at 73.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious amid weak domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened weak at 73.59 against the greenback and moved in a close range. It finally settled one paisa lower at 73.57 against the American unit.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.49 and a low of 73.63.

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 20 paise to settle at 73.58 against the US dollar.

A stronger dollar against major currencies overseas also put pressure on the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, climbed 0.18 per cent to 94.15.