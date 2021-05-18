Rupee rises 17 paise to 73.05 against dollar

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The rupee strengthened for the third straight session on Tuesday and closed 17 paise higher at 73.05 (provisional) against the US dollar tracking positive domestic equities and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.18 and hit an intra-day high of 72.95 and a low of 73.18 during the session.
The local unit finally settled at 73.05, registering a gain of 17 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had closed at 73.22 against the US dollar.
The domestic unit has appreciated 37 paise in the last three trading sessions.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.40 per cent to 89.80.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 612.60 points or 1.24 per cent higher at 50,193.33, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 184.95 points or 1.24 per cent to 15,108.10.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,255.84 crore, as per exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.86 per cent to USD 70.06 per barrel.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...