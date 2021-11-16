Rupee pares losses to close higher by 9 paise at 74.37

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The rupee pared initial losses to settle 9 paise higher at 74.37 against the US currency on Tuesday despite a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.
Gains in Asian currencies after the Joe-Xi meeting supported the domestic unit, analysts said.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened lower 74.49 against the greenback and fell to a low of 74.53 due to a stronger dollar in overseas markets.
The rupee managed to cut short its losses later and settle at 74.37, higher by 9 paise over its previous close of 74.46.
"USDINR spot closed at 74.37 in a day of lacklustre trading. Global cues were mixed but corporate dollar inflows kept the pair under pressure. This is going to be a truncated week and bias remains of range-bound trading. We expect a range of 74.10 and 74.65 on spot," said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd.
Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the rupee fell in the first half of the session following broader strength in the dollar against its major crosses and weakness in domestic equities.
Suspected fund flows in the primary market kept the losses capped for the currency, he noted.
Meanwhile, market participants remained cautious ahead of the important retail sales and industrial production number that will be released in the US.
"Better-than-expected economic data could extend gains for the greenback. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 74.05 and 74.70," Somaiyaa said.
.
The US dollar index edged up to near 16-month highs against a basket of six currencies while Chinese yuan also gained after the Biden-Xi meeting.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...