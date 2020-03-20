Forex

Rupee recovers 34 paise to 74.78 against USD in early trade

PTI Mumbai | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

The Indian rupee recovered 34 paise to trade at 74.78 against the US dollar in early deals on Friday following dollar selling by exporters.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.65 per cent to 102.08, helping the rupee trade higher.

The domestic unit had closed at 75.12 against the US currency on Thursday.

