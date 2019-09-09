Rupee rises 14 paise to 71.58 against dollar

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The rupee appreciated by 14 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar on Monday as China’s easing move and rate cut hopes by the US Fed enthused investors.
Forex traders said market investors were optimistic about cut in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve following below-par US jobs data.
Besides, China’s easing move also enthused investors.
In a bid to inject more liquidity into the economy, the People’s Bank of China on Friday said it would slash the amount of cash lenders must keep in reserve to its lowest level in 12 years.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.72, then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.50, before being traded at 71.58, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.
The rupee had settled at 71.72 against the US dollar on Friday.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.96 per cent to trade at $62.13 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 98.43.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...