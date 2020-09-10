Forex

Rupee rises 15 paise to 73.40 against US dollar in early trade

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 10, 2020 Published on September 10, 2020

The rupee rose 15 paise to 73.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

rupee
