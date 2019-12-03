Rupee rises 8 paise to 71.58 against the dollar in early trade

Sennheiser IE 80S BT review: An expensive neckband for audiophiles
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
The rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 8 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar, as investors were hopeful that the Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut to boost economic growth.
Forex traders said the domestic unit is trading in a narrow range ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision on Thursday.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 71.66, then gained some momentum and touched a high of 71.58 against the dollar, showing a rise of 8 paise over its last close.
On Monday the rupee had closed at 71.66 against the US dollar.
Bankers and experts believe the Reserve Bank may cut interest rates for the sixth straight time on December 5 to support growth that has continued to slip.
The RBI has cut interest rates on every single occasion the monetary policy committee (MPC) has met since Shaktikanta Das took over as the Governor in last December.
Traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the market is awaiting fresh cues on a potential US-China trade deal.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.20 per cent to $61.04 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,731.33 crore on Monday, according to provisional data.
Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Tuesday, with the benchmark index, Sensex, trading 66.01 points down at 40,736.16 and Nifty down 23.75 points to 12,024.45.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 97.90.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.48 per cent in morning trade.
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
Many firms had calculated lower tax outgo for H1, as suggested by Sept ordinance; Tax Bill tells a different ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...