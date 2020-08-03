Rupee settles 20 paise down at 75.01 against US dollar

The rupee plunged 20 paise and settled below the 75 per US dollar level on Monday tracking negative domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

The rupee opened on a weak note at 74.91 at the interbank forex market, and closed for the day at 75.01 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a decline of 20 paise over its previous close of 74.81 against the greenback.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.88 and a low of 75.03 against US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 93.45.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflow, a strong dollar, muted domestic equities and rising Covid-19 cases dragged the local unit down.