Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 71.31 against dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 30, 2019 Published on December 30, 2019

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to settle at 71.31 against the US currency amid weakening of the US dollar in overseas markets even as crude oil prices surged. Subdued domestic equity markets and high crude oil prices restricted the gains in the rupee, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 71.36 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit saw a high of 71.30 and a low of 71.39. The domestic unit finally settled at 71.31, higher by 4 paise over the previous closing price. On Friday the rupee had settled at 71.35 against the American currency.

