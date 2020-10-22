Forex

Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.54 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 73.54 against the US dollar on Thursday, as sustained foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiment.

However, a strong dollar against major currencies overseas restricted the rupee’s gain, forex dealers said.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened lower at 73.77, but pared all its losses to finally settle at 73.54, registering a rise of 4 paise.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.53 and a low of 73.78 against the US dollar.

It had settled at 73.58 against the greenback in the previous session on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,108.48 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

