Rupee settles on flat note, down 1 paisa

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Indian rupee settled just 1 paisa lower at 72.69 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.64 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.63 and a low of 72.85.
It finally ended at 72.69 against the American currency, registering a fall of just 1 paisa over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.68.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.29 per cent to 90.21.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 49.96 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,104.17, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,313.45.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,234.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.09 per cent to USD 63.24 per barrel.
