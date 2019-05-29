Rupee slips 14 paise to 69.83 vs dollar

Sliding for the second straight day, the rupee lost 14 paise to close at 69.83 against the US dollar on Wednesday as investors sought safe-haven currencies like the greenback and yen amid global growth concerns.

The rupee has now depreciated by 32 paise in two sessions.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened weak at 69.77 and fell further to touch the day’s low of 69.99. It finally ended at 69.83 per dollar, down 14 paise against its previous close of 69.69.

