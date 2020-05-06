Rupee slips 16 paise to 75.79 against US dollar in early trade

At your service, with mask and gloves!
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
The rupee depreciated 18 paise to 75.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday amid strengthening American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to the strengthening US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.
The local unit opened weak at 75.77 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.81.
At 10.50 am, the domestic currency was quoted at 75.79, down 16 paise over its last close.
It had settled at 75.63 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Forex traders said market participants were concerned that the sharp rise in coronavirus cases could weigh on the economy.
After opening on a weak note, domestic bourses pared the losses and were trading on the positive territory with benchmark Sensex quoting 307.01 points higher at 31,760.52 and broader Nifty rising 86.60 points to 9,292.20.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 1,059.39 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.36 per cent to USD 30.86 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.09 per cent to 99.80.
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
A one-man mission invokes Gandhian principles to make renewable power a household agenda. Preeti Mehra reports
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...